Watch the moment middleweight champion Johnny Eblen and Britain's Fabian Edwards have to be separated at a heated face-off before their title bout at Bellator 299.

Watch Edwards take on Eblen for the world middleweight title at Bellator Dublin on Saturday, 23 September from 16:00 BST on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.