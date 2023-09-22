Bellator 299: Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards separated at heated face-off in Dublin
Watch the moment middleweight champion Johnny Eblen and Britain's Fabian Edwards have to be separated at a heated face-off before their title bout at Bellator 299.
Watch Edwards take on Eblen for the world middleweight title at Bellator Dublin on Saturday, 23 September from 16:00 BST on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.