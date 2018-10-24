Temperamental horse ends GB hopes

GB's number four modern pentathlete Katy Burke was standing in fifth position at the Modern Pentathlon European Championships after the fencing and swimming events, but her push for the podium and a 2012 qualification place was ended when she was thrown from her horse during the show jumping phase.

Burke eventually finished 28th in the overall standings at Manor Park in Kent.

Great Britain's Freyja Prentice had a much better day though, attaining the 2012 Olympic qualifying standard by placing eighth.

You can watch highlights of Prentice's victory here.

