Do 'sexy shoots' help women racers?

The big event in the American racing season, the Daytona 500, happens on Sunday and for the first time there is a woman driver in pole position.

Susie Wolff, Williams F1's number three driver this season, and Divina Galica, the only other British woman to have driven in Formula 1, examine the racing driver Danica Patrick's career and future.

Susie Wolff told Today presenter John Humphrys that Ms Patrick's qualification on pole position for the Daytona Nascar "is absolutely huge and it's huge for women drivers as well".

Ms Galica explained the "sexy photo shoots" that Danica Patrick has done do help to get on in the world of motor racing.

"Sponsors are important... and Danica feels very comfortable doing her sexy advertisements and they are very funny and she pulls them off very well" she said.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 21 February 2013.