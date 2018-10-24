Former British touring car champion Gordon Shedden says the late Colin McRae should be remembered as "the best ever".

It is 20 years since McRae famously won the world rally championship and a special invitation event is being held in Fife to mark the occasion and honour his memory.

In 2007, McRae was killed in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of his five-year-old son and two family friends.

Shedden is one of several racing stars, present and past, who are converging on Knockhill racing circuit on Saturday and Sunday for the McRae Rally Challenge.

Former world champions Hannu Mikkola, of Finland, and Sweden's Stig Blomqvist are also taking part in the event which features competitive racing, displays and demonstrations, including a line-up of all the cars McRae drove throughout his career.

McRae's father Jimmy, who helped organise the event, will be there, as will Alister McRae, Colin's brother.

