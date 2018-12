Nicci Daly was an integral part of the Ireland team that stunned the sporting world to claim a silver medal at the Hockey World Cup in August.

Now, her mission is to get more women involved with motorsport, setting up Formula Female after taking her first steps driving in the sport.

Daly's father Vivion raced domestically in Ireland for over 20 years with her Uncle Derek racing in Formula One in the 1970s and 80s.