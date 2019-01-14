Glenn Irwin says he is targeting a record six wins at this year's North West 200 - although he would settle for three victories.

Irwin, who has said this year will be his final time to compete at the Triangle Circuit, has switched from Ducati to Kawasaki for the 2019 British Superbike season and will also compete in that class in May as well as contesting the Superstock and Supertwin races.

Phillip McCallen holds the record for the most wins in a race week at five in 1992, with Irwin saying it would be a "dream" to top the feat set by his fellow Northern Irishman.