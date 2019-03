Glenn Irwin says he takes Alastair Seeley's switch to Ducati for this year's North West 200 as a compliment.

Seeley will ride a new V4 Ducati for Irwin's former team, PBM, while Irwin, 28, competes for Quattro Plant Kawasaki.

"It will be nice to race against this new bike on the roads - it's an iconic brand and we want to hear the noise off it," said Irwin.