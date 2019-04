Colin Turkington says he isn't dreaming of a fourth British Touring Car title, which would take him level with Andy Rouse as the only man to achieve the feat.

Turkington will pilot a new Team BMW 3 Series as he seeks to defend his 2018 crown, with the Portadown driver impressed with early first impressions.

"I can feel the potential in the car," says Turkington, "We'll take it step-by-step and see where w are mid-season."