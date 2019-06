Jack Young is making a big impression in his motorsport career, with the 17-year-old winning both races at the Formula 1-supporting Renault Clio Cup event at Paul Ricard.

Young, who also leads the standings in the UK Clio series, won both races by over 20 seconds and earned praise from three-time F1 champion Jackie Stewart.

The Belfast schoolboy says he hopes the win can raise his profile in the sport, and is aiming to repeat his French success at the German Grand Prix in July.