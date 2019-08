BBC Points West follows the final race weekend of the inaugural W Series season, as Britain's Jamie Chadwick clinches the title.

The 21-year-old from Bath finished fourth at Brands Hatch on Sunday to pip the Netherlands' Beitske Visser at the top of the standings.

There were six races in the first season of the new all-female series, in which the 20 drivers use single-seater Formula 3 cars.