Joe Gormley hit the only goal of the game at the Oval as Cliftonville edged out Glentoran, who had striker Darren Murray sent off in bizarre circumstances.

Referee Steven Gregg flashed a second yellow card to the Glens striker as he was being substituted after he refused to leave the pitch at the nearest possible point.

The Reds made the most of their man advantage as Gormley nodded home with six minutes to go from Conor McMenamin's header across goal, which sends Paddy McLaughlin's side into second in the table.