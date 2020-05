This year's North West 200 may have been called off, but BBC Sport NI have been delving into the archives to pick out five modern classics from the last 10 years.

The 2017 feature Superbike race lives long in the memory as race day ended with a titanic battle between some of the sport's biggest names.

Glenn Irwin, Alastair Seeley and Ian Hutchinson traded places throughout the race before a dramatic final lap saw the Ducati rider claim his maiden win on the north coast.