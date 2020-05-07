NW200 Rewind - Dunlop brothers duel in Superbike showdown

This year's North West 200 may have been called off, but BBC Sport NI have been delving into the archives to pick out five modern classics from the last 10 years.

This famous battle between the Dunlop brothers, William and Michael, in 2014 is still talked about as one of the greatest races in North West 200 history.

William, looking for his first Superbike win at the event, held of his charging sibling with the pair duelling it out to a standing ovation on a wet Saturday afternoon at the Triangle Circuit.