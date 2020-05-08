NW200 Rewind - Cowton wins Supertwin classic

This year's North West 200 may have been called off, but BBC Sport NI have been delving into the archives to pick out five modern classics from the last 10 years.

James Cowton's stunning last-gasp move on Joey Thompson earned the popular Englishman a maiden North West 200 victory in 2018.

It was a fitting move to finish a thrilling race-long battle between Cowton, Thompson and veteran racer Jeremy McWilliams.

Sadly, Yorkshireman Cowton lost his life in a crash at the Southern 100 races on the Isle of Man two months later.

