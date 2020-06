Watch highlights as Mahindra's Pascal Wehrlein takes a lights-to-flag victory in New York to win round seven of the Formula E Race At Home Challenge to take the lead of the championship with one race to go.

You can watch the final round of the Race At Home Challenge on Sunday June 7 from 16:20 BST on the red button and the BBC Sport website.