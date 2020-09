Adam McLean and Derek Sheils give their reaction to road racing's return at the Cookstown 100, the only road race to be held in Ireland in 2020.

McLean has marked his return to road racing after injury by winning the Supersport and Supertwins classes while Shiels edged Michael Sweeney in the Open Superbike race.

Highlights from the Cookstown 100 will be broadcast on BBC One NI on Tuesday, 15 September at 22:45 BST.