Northern Ireland's Josh McErlean ends the World Rally Championship finale by coming home seventh in the WRC3 class at Monza.

The rally, which caught out several high-profile drivers such as title-chasing Elfyn Evans, took place at the Italian circuit and the snow-covered Lombardy mountains.

Motorsport Ireland driver McErlean, 21, and co-driver Keaton Williams finished seventh in their Hyundai i20 R5 in WRC3, were the 12th R5 car and were 17th overall in an impressive showing.