Where next for Wales Rally GB?

The future staging of the Wales Rally GB is in doubt after the organisers said they would move the event around the United Kingdom.

The GB stage of the World Rally Championships has been held in Wales since 2000, but in 2020 was cancelled due to Covid-19.

It was hoped that the rally would return to Wales in 2021, however with a proposed summer date only available to organisers, the event now looks set to move to Northern Ireland.

“The ambition is that we circulate it around the different countries of the UK", chairman of Motorsport UK David Richards told BBC Sport Wales.