Former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button talked to BBC Radio 5 Live Drive's Anna Foster about competing in the new Extreme E racing series for his own team.

The 41-year-old said: "I love competing but the bigger picture is, the reason for Extreme E, is to bring awareness [of the climate change facing] the areas that we're racing in."

This clip was originally broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday 25 January 2021.