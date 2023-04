Elfyn Evans says his thoughts are with Craig Breen’s family after the Irish driver died during testing for Rally Croatia.

Breen, 33, was killed when his Hyundai was involved in an incident on Thursday, 13 April. His co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the accident.

Welshman Evans went on to win the rally for his first victory of the season.

READ MORE: Rallying remembers Breen