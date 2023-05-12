Peter Hickman reflects on his first victory at the North West 200 in the 2018 Superstock opener after beating Alastair Seeley on the last lap.

At this year's race, Hickman and Josh Brookes were prevented from competing in the Superstock and Superbike classes because FHO Racing's BMW had carbon wheels.

While FHO have withdrawn from the remainder of the North West 200, Hickman will ride his Triumph machine in the Supersport race and his Yamaha in the Supertwins contest on Saturday.

READ: FHO Racing have 'no confidence' in organisers after withdrawal