Newcomer Jack Petrie says the Isle of Man TT is the "Glastonbury of motor racing" as he prepares to make his debut.

The 26-year-old will race in the Supersport and Lightweight classes at the two-week event that starts on Monday.

He is one of dozens of riders who will be challenging for one of the iconic sterling silver winners' trophies.

Petrie, from Christchurch in Dorset, received an invitation from organisers to compete at the world famous race around the torturous Mountain Course.