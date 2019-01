Joanna Adams, the chief executive of England Netball, says she wants the Superleague in England to be "better than Australia".

Adams made the comments in a BBC Radio 5 live interview with Serena Guthrie, who was part of the gold medal-winning England team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Guthrie has returned to England after almost five years playing in Australia and New Zealand.

READ MORE: 'Time to rewrite history' - Guthrie on her return to netball's Superleague