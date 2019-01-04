'It's more than pass & catch in a skirt'

Inspired by England and ready to climb the league: BBC Sport Wales meets the Celtic Dragons ahead of the 2019 Netball Superleague season.

The Cardiff-based franchise have finished bottom of the 10-team division in the last two seasons.

But this year they have a new squad of players and a new coach in New Zealander Tania Hoffman.

They've also been inspired by the 'buzz' around netball following England's Commonwealth Games gold in 2018.

The 2019 Superleague begins with Celtic Dragons versus Team Bath at 11am on Saturday.

