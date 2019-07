Sport Relief's Netball All-Stars, including Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse and Love Island's Montana Brown are put through their paces on day one of training.

WATCH MORE: Hen Party netball? Jennifer Saunders wants to create a netball 'legacy' at All-Stars match

Watch Jennifer Saunders and Oti Mabuse take to the court as Clare Balding presents a star-studded Sport Relief netball match, Saturday 20 July , 7pm, BBC Two.