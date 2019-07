England netballers Sasha & Kadeen Corbin reveal fun facts about the Roses squad, including which player is known as 'salad fingers' and who stole their mum's car when they were 14-years-old.

LISTEN MORE: 5 Live Sport's NetBallers podcast -The Big World Cup preview

Follow live coverage of the Netball World Cup on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website & BBC iPlayer from Monday, 15 July.