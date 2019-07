Watch the moment England Roses' "hearts are broken" as they lose the World Cup semi-final 47-45 to New Zealand.

MATCH REPORT: England 45-47 New Zealand

WATCH MORE: Brother Gary causing me "biggest headache" over World Cup - Tracey Neville

Follow live coverage of the Netball World Cup medal matches on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website & BBC iPlayer from 14:30 BST on Sunday, 21 July.

Available to UK users only.