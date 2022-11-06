More men are "embracing" netball and playing in mixed events, a British Army team has said.

The female-dominated sport has been attracting more men to the court, largely thanks to the growth of mixed amateur teams.

"I'd never played before but now I love it," Sergeant Dan Woodvine told BBC South Today at a tournament in Aldershot, Hampshire.

"The men who try it always come back. It's a physical sport and you know you've been in a proper game after."

History was made last month when the England men's netball team played their first ever international match against Sydney in Australia.

