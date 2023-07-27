Nia Jones says she is immensely proud to lead Wales at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town despite the difficult challenge of coming up against fully professional sides.

Wales’ amateur status means the majority of the squad have been preparing for the upcoming tournament whilst holding down full-time jobs.

The Welsh Feathers, ranked ninth in the world, have qualified for the competition for the first time since 2015 and play their first Group C match on 28 July against hosts and world number five ranked South Africa.