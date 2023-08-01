Watch the best plays from day five of the 2023 World Cup, including a "sneaky pass" from Scotland's Iona Christian against Tonga and an impressive interception by Malawi's Takondwa Lwazi against Australia.

MATCH REPORT: Tonga beat Scotland 55-47 in Pool F

Follow live coverage of the Netball World Cup on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from Monday 31 July - Sunday 6 August.