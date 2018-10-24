Northern Ireland footballer Kirsty McGuinness is part of the Antrim team targeting All-Ireland Junior Ladies' final success against Louth at Croke Park on Sunday.

McGuinness, who has been attracting interest from Arsenal Ladies, helped Glentoran to league and cup victories last season and is one of three members of the Antrim squad to have represented Northern Ireland.

The Saffron girls received a special visit from Olympic bronze medallist as they completed their preparations for Sunday's decider.

They last won the All-Ireland title in 2009.