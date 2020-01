BBC Sport's Mark Sidebottom describes the action as Liam Watson nets a last-gasp free to earn holders Loughgiel a replay against St Thomas' in the semi-final of the All-Ireland senior club hurling championship.

All-Ireland champions Loughgiel were in danger of losing their grip on the All-Ireland club title as they trailed the Galway champions by three points in the dying seconds of extra-time in Parnell Park.

Watson's last gasp heroics earned Loughgiel a draw on a 1-25 to 3-19 scoreline.