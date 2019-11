County Tyrone earn a place against Manchester United in the final of the Milk Cup Premier section by beating CSKA Moscow 2-0.

Tyrone and Junior side Antrim became the first county sides from Northern Ireland to reach the Milk Cup finals in the 31-year history of the youth tournament.

Four-times winners Manchester United beat Dublin club Cherry Orchard 3-1 at Coleraine to book their place in the decider.