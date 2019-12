Ballinderry manager Martin McKinless is pleased with his team's attitude after they were reduced to 13 players in the Ulster Club semi-final win over Kilcoo.

McKinless plans to appeal the dismissals of Kevin McGuckin and Ryan Bell, which he said were "very harsh".

Ballinderry forward Coilin Devlin also reflects on the 1-10 to 0-9 victory, which also saw Kilcoo pair Ryan Johnston and Paul Greenan sent off in the closing stages.