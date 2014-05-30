Meet the legend - Paul Brewster

Ex-Fermanagh player Paul Brewster shares his GAA memories and gives thoughts on his county's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Antrim on Sunday.

Brewster said captaining Queen's University to the Sigerson Cup in 1993 and winning and six county championship titles with Enniskillen Gaels were the highlights of his playing career.

The 42-year-old expects Sunday's game in Enniskillen to be an open, high-scoring affair, weather permitting, and is tipping his native county to progress to an Ulster semi-final against Donegal.