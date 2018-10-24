Former NFL player Cecil Martin puts local American football fans through their paces at a training programme which attracted interest from people across Northern Ireland.

Participation levels in the sport are growing with nineteen gridiron teams in existence throughout Ireland, including four in Northern Ireland in Belfast, Carrickfergus, Craigavon and Tyrone.

The traditional American football college season opener was held in Croke Park, Dublin in August with over 50,000 spectators attending the game between Penn State and the University of Central Florida.