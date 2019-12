Bangor motorcycle racer Richard McNeill has been celebrating winning the 600cc Thundersport GB crown at the final round of the series at Mallory Park on his Suzuki.

The 23-year-old headed into the last round 19 points behind the series leader, but had pulled himself level ahead of the concluding race.

McNeill, who was runner-up in the same class in 2011 and 2013, hopes to move to the 1000cc class or ride in the British Superstock 600cc category next season.