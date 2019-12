Portaferry captain John Convery is thrilled as the Ards outfit clinches its first Ulster Club Hurling title after eight previous defeats in the provincial decider.

The underdogs earned a comprehensive 1-16 to 0-10 win at Owenbeg and Cushendall manager Sambo McNaughton acknowledged that the Down champions were deserved winners.

"Nobody gave us a chance and it was good for us that we came in under the radar. To a man, everybody was brilliant today," said Convery.