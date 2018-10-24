BBC Championship pundits Oisin McConville and Martin McHugh answer your questions following Donegal's Ulster SFC win over Tyrone.

Martin McHugh says the GAA will have to explore the option of using different dressing-room areas after Tyrone and Donegal personnel indulged in some pushing and shoving which briefly threatened to get out of hand at MacCumhaill Park.

However, Oisin McConville was not unhappy to see the passions on show in Ballybofey.

"That was a proper Ulster Championship match. I don't really care what people down south say about it," Oisin told BBC Sport's GAA presenter Mark Sidebottom.