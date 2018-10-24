Asian, Somali and Polish children at a school in west London have turned their back on traditional sport to take up Gaelic football.

The unlikely squad from Featherstone High School in Southall took up the sport, despite a lack of equipment, through one of their Irish teachers.

They are now travelling to Ireland to visit Croke Park and play a match against a side from Galway.

Paul Hawkins reports for BBC London and BBC Asian Network, speaking to captain Peru Sharma, teacher Brendan Doherty and head teacher Gerry Wadwa.