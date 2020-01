Radio Ulster commentator Ger Treacy brings you the passion and excitement of Fermanagh's dramatic comeback win over Roscommon in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

The Ulster side fired over six points in a row to snatch an unlikely 1-14 to 0-16 victory at Brewster Park.

Sean Quigley scored the winning point to leave the Ernemen just one game away from the All-Ireland quarter-finals.