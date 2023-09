Former grand prix star Jeremy McWilliams will be out to secure a third Supertwins victory at the North West 200 when he competes at the international road race event in May.

Attending the launch of the race at the Titanic Building in Belfast, McWilliams told BBC Sport NI that he enjoys the whole atmosphere surrounding the north coast event.

The 52-year-old will again be part of Ryan Farquhar's KMR Kawasaki team.