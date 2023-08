Alastair Seeley will endeavour to become the most successful rider in the history of the North West 200 when he competes at this year's event.

The Carrickfergus rider currently has 15 triumphs to his name, the same tally as the late Robert Dunlop.

Seeley will ride Superbike and Superstock machines for the Briggs RAF BMW team and a Supersport bike for Gearlink Kawasaki.