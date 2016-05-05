Farquhar to ride Superbike at NW 200

Dungannon rider Ryan Farquhar seals a late deal to ride a Tyco BMW superbike at next week's North West 200.

Farquhar, 40, has achieved five North West 200 triumphs during his career but has those successes have come in the 600cc and Supertwins classes.

"I've never really had an opportunity on a proper superbike at the North West 200," Farquhar told BBC Sport Northern Ireland as he tested the bike at Kirkistown on Thursday.

"Originally the plan was just to ride it at the Isle of Man TT but thankfully they were able to organise a deal which is giving me a bit more track time.

"Every time I go out, the bike is getting better and better."