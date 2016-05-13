North West 200: Alastair Seeley earns record-breaking 16th Triangle triumph
Alastair Seeley has broken the record for wins at the North West 200 road races by achieving his 16th career win at the international meeting.
The 36-year-old from Carrickfergus had been level on 15 with the late Robert Dunlop going into Thursday's races.
Seeley broke away to win the opening Supersport race ahead of runner-up Ian Hutchinson and Martin Jessopp.
Record-breaker Seeley has won at least one event at the North-West for nine years in a row.
He has also won at least one Supersport race in each of seven consecutive years from 2010 to 2016.