Alastair Seeley has broken the record for wins at the North West 200 road races by achieving his 16th career win at the international meeting.

The 36-year-old from Carrickfergus had been level on 15 with the late Robert Dunlop going into Thursday's races.

Seeley broke away to win the opening Supersport race ahead of runner-up Ian Hutchinson and Martin Jessopp.

Record-breaker Seeley has won at least one event at the North-West for nine years in a row.

He has also won at least one Supersport race in each of seven consecutive years from 2010 to 2016.