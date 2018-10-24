Cavanagh praises Tyrone strength in depth

Tyrone captain Sean Cavanagh praises the strength in depth of his squad after the Red Hands claim their 14th Ulster title by securing a dramatic comeback win over Donegal at Clones.

Tyrone ran out 0-13 to 0-11 victors with Cavanagh playing s starring role, including a spectacular late point to draw the sides level as the game entered extra-time.

"We have come out second best in so many battles with Tyrone in recent years...it felt like it was not going to be our day again," said Cavanagh.

"The players stepped up with some great scores," he added.

