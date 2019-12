BBC Sport NI's Championship pundits Martin McHugh, Oisin McConville and Philip Jordan reflect on Tyrone's dramatic two-point Ulster Championship final win over Donegal at Clones.

Mickey Harte's side trailed by four points early in the second half but rallied to draw level and ultimately see off the eight-time provincial champions with a late flurry of points.

For the Red Hands, it was their first Anglo-Celt Cup success since 2010.