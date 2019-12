Linfield book their place in the semi-finals of the County Antrim Shield by beating Cliftonville 3-0 at Windsor Park.

Matthew Clarke gave David Healy's Blues the lead just before half-time, with Ross Gaynor and Andrew Waterworth adding further goals after the break.

Cliftonville, who had beaten Linfield in the league a week earlier, had Caoimhin Bonner sent off for picking up two yellow cards.