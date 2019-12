Watch highlights of Down's 0-15 to 0-14 victory over Derry in Sunday's McKenna Cup game in Pairc Esler.

It was the Mourne side's first win over inter-county opposition since April 2015 and puts them in a strong position for a place in this year's semi-finals.

Down manager Eamonn Burns and Derry boss Damian Barton gave their reaction after the home side resisted Derry's strong second-half challenge to emerge one-point winners.