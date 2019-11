Carrick Rangers midfielder Mark Surgenor hopes not to be taught a lesson by his former Ballymena team-mates in Saturday's NI League Cup final.

The Ballymena schoolteacher spent six years playing for the Sky Blues but is enjoying a new lease of life with Carrick.

Surgenor stepped in between the posts as goalkeeper when Brian Neeson suffered a rib injury in last week's league defeat by Linfield but expects to be playing outfield in the decider at Seaview.